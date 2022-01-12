Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 12, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
January 12, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 1:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Carrie Lewis-DelRosso.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding requests for Actuarial Notes for: House Resolution 59, Printer’s Number 618; House Bill 1875, Printer’s Number 2126; and House Bill 2010, Printer’s Number 2310.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2240 Transportation
HB 2241 Game and Fisheries
HB 2242 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2243 Local Government
HB 2244 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 232 To Appropriations
HB 1351 To Appropriations
HB 1760 To Appropriations
SB 731 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 527 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2146 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2219 From State Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 105
HB 199
HB 285
HB 324
HB 333
HB 624
HB 1009
HB 1594
HB 1599
HB 1600
HB 1601
HB 1603
HB 1605
HB 1606
HB 1607
HB 1608
HB 1609
HB 1960
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1599
HB 1600
HB 1601
HB 1603
HB 1605
HB 1606
HB 1607
HB 1608
HB 1609
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, January 24, 2022 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.