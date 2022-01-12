Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 12, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 1:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Carrie Lewis-DelRosso.

 

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding requests for Actuarial Notes for:  House Resolution 59, Printer’s Number 618; House Bill 1875, Printer’s Number 2126; and House Bill 2010, Printer’s Number 2310.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2240   Transportation

HB 2241   Game and Fisheries

HB 2242   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2243   Local Government

HB 2244   Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 232        To Appropriations

HB 1351      To Appropriations

HB 1760      To Appropriations

SB 731         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 527         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2146      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2219      From State Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 105

HB 199

HB 285

HB 324

HB 333

HB 624

HB 1009

HB 1594

HB 1599

HB 1600

HB 1601

HB 1603

HB 1605

HB 1606

HB 1607

HB 1608

HB 1609

HB 1960

 

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1009

HB 1599

HB 1600

HB 1601

HB 1603

HB 1605

HB 1606

HB 1607

HB 1608

HB 1609

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, January 24, 2022 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

