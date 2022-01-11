Senate Bill 1004 Printer's Number 1309

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1309

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1004

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, DUSH AND J. WARD,

JANUARY 11, 2022

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania National Guard,

providing for vaccine exclusion.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2318. Vaccine exclusion.

(a) Prohibition.--No member of the Pennsylvania National

Guard may be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No

administrative or legal actions may be taken against a member of

the Pennsylvania National Guard based solely on the member's

refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

(b) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"COVID-19." The novel coronavirus as identified in the

Governor's proclamation of disaster emergency issued on March 6,

