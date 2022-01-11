Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,271 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1004 Printer's Number 1309

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1309

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1004

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, DUSH AND J. WARD,

JANUARY 11, 2022

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania National Guard,

providing for vaccine exclusion.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2318. Vaccine exclusion.

(a) Prohibition.--No member of the Pennsylvania National

Guard may be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No

administrative or legal actions may be taken against a member of

the Pennsylvania National Guard based solely on the member's

refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

(b) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"COVID-19." The novel coronavirus as identified in the

Governor's proclamation of disaster emergency issued on March 6,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 1004 Printer's Number 1309

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.