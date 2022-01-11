Senate Bill 1004 Printer's Number 1309
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1309
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1004
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, DUSH AND J. WARD,
JANUARY 11, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania National Guard,
providing for vaccine exclusion.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2318. Vaccine exclusion.
(a) Prohibition.--No member of the Pennsylvania National
Guard may be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No
administrative or legal actions may be taken against a member of
the Pennsylvania National Guard based solely on the member's
refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
(b) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"COVID-19." The novel coronavirus as identified in the
Governor's proclamation of disaster emergency issued on March 6,
