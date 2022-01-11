Senate Resolution 215 Printer's Number 1312

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - of the United States Capitol in eight places nearly

simultaneously with more than 9,400 rioters; and

WHEREAS, Police were thinly placed that day and vastly

outnumbered by rioters, and police described this planned and

executed attack as a war zone with people who were prepared for

a fight, armed with tactical items, including, but not limited

to, pepper spray, smoke grenades, gas grenades, pepper balls,

flash bangs, gas masks, body armor, two-way radios, military

tactical gear, bulletproof vests and more; and

WHEREAS, After almost an hour and a half into the battle,

rioters breached multiple parts of the United States Capitol

almost simultaneously and sought out the Vice President and

members of the Congress of the United States, while destroying

large parts of the historical building and its priceless

artifacts; and

WHEREAS, Police protected the Vice President, members of the

Congress of the United States and their staff from harm, even as

rioters invaded the House and Senate chambers; and

WHEREAS, Police continued to defend the United States Capitol

in a battle that raged for almost four hours before members of

the National Guard and other law enforcement provided

reinforcements and were able to sweep the rioters out of the

building; and

WHEREAS, Despite the interruption and trauma, as soon as law

enforcement cleared the building, the members of the Congress of

the United States returned to their chambers in solidarity to

complete the electoral college process and fulfill their

requirements under the United States Constitution; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 140 police officers were injured in

defense of our country; and

