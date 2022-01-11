Submit Release
Senate Bill 1006 Printer's Number 1311

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - living space, alone or with other inmates for approximately 20

hours or more per day, with severely restricted activity,

movement and social interaction.

"State correctional institution." A correctional institution

or facility housing incarcerated individuals owned or operated

by the Commonwealth.

§ 5102. Data collection and reporting requirements.

(a) Data collection.--The department shall collect the

following information as required for reporting under subsection

(b):

(1) The average annual State prison population.

(2) The number of inmates housed within solitary

confinement and the number of inmates released from solitary

confinement.

(3) For each inmate housed within solitary confinement,

the age, sex, race, ethnicity, mental health code, medical

class code, security level and custody level classification

of the inmate and whether the inmate is a member of a

vulnerable population.

(4) For each inmate released from solitary confinement,

any change to the inmate's mental health code, medical class

code, security level or custody level classification.

(5) The reason or reasons for which each inmate was

placed into solitary confinement.

(6) The number of days each inmate was housed within

solitary confinement per confinement.

(7) The number of incidents of self-harm, offenses

toward others, suicide attempts and suicides for inmates

housed within solitary confinement.

(8) The number of incidents of self-harm, offenses

