Senate Bill 1007 Printer's Number 1313
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1313
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1007
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, GEBHARD, STEFANO AND
J. WARD, JANUARY 11, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39),
entitled "An act establishing salaries and compensation of
certain public officials including justices and judges of
Statewide courts, judges of courts of common pleas, judges of
the Philadelphia Municipal Court, judges of the Philadelphia
Traffic Court, district justices and the Governor, the
Lieutenant Governor, the State Treasurer, the Auditor
General, the Attorney General and certain other State
officers and the salary and certain expenses of the members
of the General Assembly; and repealing certain inconsistent
acts," further providing for judicial salaries, for executive
salaries and for legislative salaries; and making an
inconsistent repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 2.1(i), 3(e) and 4(d) and (d.1) of the
act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39), known as the Public
Official Compensation Law, amended October 16, 2020 (P.L.706,
No.79), are amended to read:
Section 2.1. Judicial salaries.
* * *
[(i) Annual cost-of-living adjustment.--
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), beginning
