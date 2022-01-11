Submit Release
Senate Bill 1007 Printer's Number 1313

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1313

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1007

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, GEBHARD, STEFANO AND

J. WARD, JANUARY 11, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39),

entitled "An act establishing salaries and compensation of

certain public officials including justices and judges of

Statewide courts, judges of courts of common pleas, judges of

the Philadelphia Municipal Court, judges of the Philadelphia

Traffic Court, district justices and the Governor, the

Lieutenant Governor, the State Treasurer, the Auditor

General, the Attorney General and certain other State

officers and the salary and certain expenses of the members

of the General Assembly; and repealing certain inconsistent

acts," further providing for judicial salaries, for executive

salaries and for legislative salaries; and making an

inconsistent repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2.1(i), 3(e) and 4(d) and (d.1) of the

act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39), known as the Public

Official Compensation Law, amended October 16, 2020 (P.L.706,

No.79), are amended to read:

Section 2.1. Judicial salaries.

* * *

[(i) Annual cost-of-living adjustment.--

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), beginning

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

