Senate Bill 1008 Printer's Number 1314

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1314

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1008

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, SCAVELLO, ROBINSON,

PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO,

JANUARY 11, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 11, 2022

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19699, on that

portion of State Route 2003 over the Mahoning Creek, Big Run

Borough, Jefferson County, as the SP4 James Wise, Jr., and

PFC James Wingert USMC Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. SP4 James Wise, Jr., and PFC James Wingert USMC

Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Specialist 4 James Wise, Jr., and Private First

Class James Wingert grew up together as next-door neighbors

in Big Run, Jefferson County, and both sacrificed their lives

in service to this country during the Vietnam War.

(2) SP4 Wise, Jr., served with the United States Army,

3rd Platoon, A Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Division.

(3) PFC Wingert served with the United States Marine

Corps, E Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine

