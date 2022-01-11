Senate Bill 1008 Printer's Number 1314
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1314
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1008
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, SCAVELLO, ROBINSON,
PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO,
JANUARY 11, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 11, 2022
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19699, on that
portion of State Route 2003 over the Mahoning Creek, Big Run
Borough, Jefferson County, as the SP4 James Wise, Jr., and
PFC James Wingert USMC Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. SP4 James Wise, Jr., and PFC James Wingert USMC
Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Specialist 4 James Wise, Jr., and Private First
Class James Wingert grew up together as next-door neighbors
in Big Run, Jefferson County, and both sacrificed their lives
in service to this country during the Vietnam War.
(2) SP4 Wise, Jr., served with the United States Army,
3rd Platoon, A Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Division.
(3) PFC Wingert served with the United States Marine
Corps, E Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine
