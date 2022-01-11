Senate Bill 1013 Printer's Number 1317
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - Section 2. Sections 908(c) and 913(f) of Title 18 are
amended to read:
§ 908. Prohibited offensive weapons.
* * *
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Firearm." Any weapon which is designed to or may readily be
converted to expel any projectile by the action of an explosive
or the frame or receiver of any such weapon.
"Offensive weapons." Any bomb, grenade, machine gun, sawed-
off shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches, firearm specially
made or specially adapted for concealment or silent discharge,
any blackjack, sandbag, metal knuckles, [dagger, knife, razor or
cutting instrument, the blade of which is exposed in an
automatic way by switch, push-button, spring mechanism, or
otherwise,] any stun gun, stun baton, taser or other electronic
or electric weapon or other implement for the infliction of
serious bodily injury which serves no common lawful purpose.
* * *
§ 913. Possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court
facility.
* * *
(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Court facility." The courtroom of a court of record; a
courtroom of a community court; the courtroom of a magisterial
district judge; a courtroom of the Philadelphia Municipal Court;
a courtroom of the Pittsburgh Magistrates Court; a courtroom of
