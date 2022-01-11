Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,275 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1013 Printer's Number 1317

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - Section 2. Sections 908(c) and 913(f) of Title 18 are

amended to read:

§ 908. Prohibited offensive weapons.

* * *

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Firearm." Any weapon which is designed to or may readily be

converted to expel any projectile by the action of an explosive

or the frame or receiver of any such weapon.

"Offensive weapons." Any bomb, grenade, machine gun, sawed-

off shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches, firearm specially

made or specially adapted for concealment or silent discharge,

any blackjack, sandbag, metal knuckles, [dagger, knife, razor or

cutting instrument, the blade of which is exposed in an

automatic way by switch, push-button, spring mechanism, or

otherwise,] any stun gun, stun baton, taser or other electronic

or electric weapon or other implement for the infliction of

serious bodily injury which serves no common lawful purpose.

* * *

§ 913. Possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court

facility.

* * *

(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Court facility." The courtroom of a court of record; a

courtroom of a community court; the courtroom of a magisterial

district judge; a courtroom of the Philadelphia Municipal Court;

a courtroom of the Pittsburgh Magistrates Court; a courtroom of

20220SB1013PN1317 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1013 Printer's Number 1317

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.