Senate Bill 1013 Printer's Number 1317

Section 2. Sections 908(c) and 913(f) of Title 18 are

amended to read:

§ 908. Prohibited offensive weapons.

* * *

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Firearm." Any weapon which is designed to or may readily be

converted to expel any projectile by the action of an explosive

or the frame or receiver of any such weapon.

"Offensive weapons." Any bomb, grenade, machine gun, sawed-

off shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches, firearm specially

made or specially adapted for concealment or silent discharge,

any blackjack, sandbag, metal knuckles, [dagger, knife, razor or

cutting instrument, the blade of which is exposed in an

automatic way by switch, push-button, spring mechanism, or

otherwise,] any stun gun, stun baton, taser or other electronic

or electric weapon or other implement for the infliction of

serious bodily injury which serves no common lawful purpose.

* * *

§ 913. Possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court

facility.

* * *

(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Court facility." The courtroom of a court of record; a

courtroom of a community court; the courtroom of a magisterial

district judge; a courtroom of the Philadelphia Municipal Court;

a courtroom of the Pittsburgh Magistrates Court; a courtroom of

