Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1318
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1318
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1014
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA, SAVAL, KANE, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY,
HUGHES, L. WILLIAMS AND COLLETT, JANUARY 11, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for eligibility.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 432(1) of the act of June 13, 1967
(P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to
read:
Section 432. Eligibility.--Except as hereinafter otherwise
provided, and subject to the rules, regulations, and standards
established by the department, both as to eligibility for
assistance and as to its nature and extent, needy persons of the
classes defined in clauses (1), (2), and (3) shall be eligible
for assistance:
(1) Persons for whose assistance Federal financial
participation is available to the Commonwealth as aid to
families with dependent children or as other assistance, and
which assistance is not precluded by other provisions of law.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19