Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1318

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1318

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1014

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA, SAVAL, KANE, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY,

HUGHES, L. WILLIAMS AND COLLETT, JANUARY 11, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for eligibility.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 432(1) of the act of June 13, 1967

(P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to

read:

Section 432. Eligibility.--Except as hereinafter otherwise

provided, and subject to the rules, regulations, and standards

established by the department, both as to eligibility for

assistance and as to its nature and extent, needy persons of the

classes defined in clauses (1), (2), and (3) shall be eligible

for assistance:

(1) Persons for whose assistance Federal financial

participation is available to the Commonwealth as aid to

families with dependent children or as other assistance, and

which assistance is not precluded by other provisions of law.

