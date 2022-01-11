Senate Bill 1015 Printer's Number 1319

PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1319

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1015

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, CORMAN, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO AND

J. WARD, JANUARY 11, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 11, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," establishing the Pandemic Education

Savings Account Grant Program and the COVID-State Fiscal

Recovery Restricted Account; and imposing powers and duties

on the Department of Education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XXVI-L

PANDEMIC EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNT GRANT PROGRAM

Section 2601-L. Scope of article.

This article relates to the Pandemic Education Savings

Account Grant Program.

Section 2602-L. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21