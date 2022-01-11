Senate Bill 1015 Printer's Number 1319
PENNSYLVANIA, January 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 1319
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1015
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, CORMAN, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO AND
J. WARD, JANUARY 11, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 11, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," establishing the Pandemic Education
Savings Account Grant Program and the COVID-State Fiscal
Recovery Restricted Account; and imposing powers and duties
on the Department of Education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article to read:
ARTICLE XXVI-L
PANDEMIC EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNT GRANT PROGRAM
Section 2601-L. Scope of article.
This article relates to the Pandemic Education Savings
Account Grant Program.
Section 2602-L. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
