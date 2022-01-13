Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands Domestic and International Operations in El Paso and Mexico

CRI Merges in Jensen Accountancy International, LLC

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) has increased its investment in the city of El Paso as well as entering the Mexico market by merging in international firm, Jensen Accountancy International, LLC.

“Jensen Accountancy International joining CRI strategically makes sense as we continue to increase our footprint in El Paso and expand the audiences we serve,” stated Bill Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. “Jensen will amplify our manufacturing and distribution offerings, as well as international commerce services, further strengthening CRI’s areas of expertise.”

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group (management consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.