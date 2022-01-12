Galveston TX-Historic Grand Galvez Unveils 17 Renovation Renderings-Queen of the Gulf 44-ft Mosaic-1915 Model T Roadster

Designed by Mark and Lorenda Wyant, the mosaic is being produced by Dallas-based mosaicist Julie Richey and fabricated in Italy. A pink and red oleander garland surrounds the “Queen of the Gulf,” which will be done in gold. Thousands of Murano glass tiles The restored 1915 Ford Model T Roadster will be displayed in the East Loggia, Grand Galvez, Galveston TX. Plans call for the Roadster to be personally driven from Dallas to the Grand Galvez in Spring 2022 by the property’s owner, Mark Wyant. The fountain is being carved in Italy from Calacetta marble and will be 16 feet tall and 35 feet wide.

“Queen of the Gulf” 44-Foot Mosaic Designed for Lobby Entrance and Restored 1915 Ford Model T Roadster to be Installed in East Loggia

These new designs will combine with the current amenities and magnify the new vitality of the Grand Galvez. We have great respect for its iconic architecture and will honor its historic design.” — Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez, has unveiled new exciting plans and beautiful renderings for the iconic renowned resort hotel and spa on Galveston Island.

• The luxurious interior renderings include multiple angles of the Music Hall, Terrace Ballroom, Lobby entrance with the 44-foot “Queen of the Gulf” mosaic, Coffee Café, and Galvez Bar & Grill.

o These renderings are in addition to those released in 2021. (All renderings released to date are included in the Dropbox at the end of the release.)

• Renderings of a beautiful 44-foot x 17-foot custom mosaic heralding “Queen of the Gulf”

o Designed by Mark and Lorenda Wyant, the mosaic is being produced by Dallas-based mosaicist Julie Richey and fabricated in Italy.

o A pink and red oleander garland surrounds the “Queen of the Gulf,” which will be done in gold.

o Thousands of Murano glass tiles are being created by a family of artisans in Venice, Italy.

o Plans are for the installation in late Spring 2022.

• The acquisition of a restored 1915 Ford Model T Roadster, which will be displayed in the East Loggia.

o Plans call for the Roadster to be personally driven from Dallas to the Grand Galvez in Spring 2022 by the property’s owner, Mark Wyant.

• The design of the Founders Bar, a new lobby bar in the West Loggia that will overlook Peacock Alley and the Gulf of Mexico.

o The bar will exhibit photographs and mementos from the hotel’s opening and its founding five members.

o The hotel’s original dark wood lobby bar will be moved to a permanent place in the Music Hall event space.

• The Italian marble fountain being produced in Italy for the Great Front Lawn of the Grand Galvez.

o The fountain is being carved in Italy from Calacetta marble and will be 16 feet tall and 35 feet wide. Production in Italy is scheduled for completion in early 2022 with a mid-year installation, pending its arrival.

• A Coffee Café has been designed for the west lobby.

o Open early in the morning and throughout the day, the café will serve freshly brewed coffee and teas and snacks.

“These new, exciting designs will combine with the property’s current amenities and magnify the new vitality of the Grand Galvez,” said Mr. Wyant.

Mr. Wyant and his wife, interior designer Lorenda Wyant, are the creative forces behind Grand Galvez interior designs. They collaborated on the Saint Hotels and other hotel properties and homes.

When he purchased the Grand Galvez, also known as the Queen of the Gulf, in May 2021, Mr. Wyant’s goal was to reinforce its position as one of the preeminent destinations in south Texas for leisure and business travel, weddings, meetings, events and exhibitions. The property’s historic legacy underlines the grand positioning for this iconic hotel, which offers first-class resort amenities, spa facilities, a heated saline pool, entertainment and outstanding cuisine.

The current emphasis is on the stylish and sophisticated renovations underway at Grand Galvez, focusing on an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Gatsby era. The hotel’s refreshing renovations and creative design touches will intuitively meet the needs of every guest.

The renovations include all hotel rooms, hospitality and public areas and reflect a refreshingly elegant design and color palette that is perfect for the resort ambiance of Grand Galvez and Galveston Island. The hotel and spa remain open and fully operational with guest bookings, weddings, dining, special events scheduled. The guest rooms are being redesigned one floor at a time.

Guest Rooms

The guest rooms at Grand Galvez offer a tranquil, casual opulence that soothes and stimulate the senses and is perfect for the guest who is looking forward to a deep and

restful night’s sleep. The all-white-and-indigo blue rooms are sleek and modern yet cozy. The couch at the end of the beds is upholstered in a tropical green and white palm pattern and the white lacquered and mirrored furniture is offset with light sky blue ceilings. King and Queen pillow-top beds feature a custom mirrored back wall extending to the ceiling. The guest rooms at Grand Galvez allow guests to indulge in the finest amenities, including crisp Egyptian cotton linens, down duvets, complimentary in-room WiFi and luxurious Niven Morgan signature bath products and robes.

“We wanted the guest rooms and all the hotel renovations to provide a luxurious and relaxing haven for every one of our visitors,” said Mr. Wyant.

Public Areas

Public areas will include the beautiful harlequin black and white marble flooring with black framing, crystal chandeliers throughout, royal burgundy carpets, and accent draperies. The front desk harkens back to the earlier front desk of 1911 with its iron detailing and glass features.

Perhaps the most striking is the renewal of the original Peacock Alley, the grand walkway leading from the lobby to the spa and ballroom, a design element not seen at the hotel in over 70 years. During the renovation, original moldings and ceilings were found in the hotel walls that are being restored for the first time since 1962.

“We found a section of the original brass stair railing, which was trapped behind some larger brass railing installed in later years to meet ADA requirements. To restore the hotel and pay homage to its beautiful design, we sent a section of the original stair rail to have moldings made and new railings created to match the original railing in the hotel. The newly recast railings will be a bit higher to meet current code,” said Mr. Wyant.

“We have great respect for the iconic architecture of this property. I can assure everyone that our vision for the ‘new’ Grand Galvez will honor the historic design, offering a refreshed elegance throughout the hotel. These designs reflect the new energy we will bring to the resort and all its amenities,” continued Mr. Wyant.

Lolo Boutique

“The new Peacock Alley boutique has been named Lolo will be merchandised to include a special selection of gifts, clothing and souvenirs, which will allow visitors to take with them a memory of their visit to Grand Galvez. The renovations offer a feeling of luxury and sophistication, which harkens back to the grandeur of the original hotel,” said Lorenda Wyant, interior designer and wife of Grand Galvez owner Mark Wyant.

Background

The Grand Galvez, a 220-room resort hotel and spa is a historic landmark property in Galveston, TX. Grand Galvez will be part of the Marriott Autograph Collection and has pleased guests worldwide for more than 100 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast and is renowned as one of the finest Galveston hotels on the beach. Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations, which will embody the hotel’s beautiful architectural design while introducing an upgraded luxury and energy.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Mr. Wyant is an established hotel owner and developer in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. The purchase of the Hotel Galvez, now the Grand Galvez, will mark the third property Wyant has developed in Galveston. In 1999, he built the Holiday Inn Express at 1st and Seawall and then sold it in 2005. In 2004, he developed the Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort, where the noted Capt. Jack’s once stood. In 2014, he sold it and went on to create The Saint Hotel brand with award-winning properties in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. In 2021, he sold The Saint Hotel New Orleans and The Saint Hotel Charleston. Mr. Wyant continues to own and operate The Saint Hotel Key West, a Marriott Autograph Collection property.

A history lover, Wyant strategically selects development properties that are in key US cities known for their history and excellent leisure, business and entertainment experiences. In every location, his primary goal is to embody and respect the city's legacy, charm, and history.

