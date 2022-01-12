CellCore Biosciences Supported St. Vincent Christmas Toy Store to Provide Christmas Gifts for Families in Need
Treasure Valley Health Company Promoted St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho’s Toy Store to Give Back to Struggling Parents in the Treasure Valley
Seeing the smiles on these families' faces warms my heart, and I cannot thank the volunteers enough for helping us lift the members of our community”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the recent holiday season, local health company CellCore Bioscience rallied around St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho to support their annual Christmas Toy Store. The Christmas Toy Store provides no-cost gifts for qualifying families in the Treasure Valley community.
— Katie Boyer, St. Vincent Charity Coordinator
Each year, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho opens the Christmas Toy Store in partnership with local school counselors in Ada and Canyon County. The store provides gifts for children ages 0–18. This last December, CellCore collected $1,500+ worth of toys to stock the store, along with providing some on-site employee volunteers.
“I got the opportunity to volunteer at the Christmas Toy Store in Boise,” shares Annalisa Miller, CellCore Content Management Specialist. “It was such a rewarding experience to see parents excited to be able to give their families a nice Christmas. Also, I really enjoyed wrapping gifts for those who wanted some extra Christmas cheer.”
The St. Vincent charity has roots all the way back to its founding over 180 years ago in Paris. The non-profit has focused on helping those in need avoid homelessness by providing basic human needs like clothing, cookware, and diapers. They are established internationally, and have been helping the southwest Idaho community specifically since the 1940s, with their first Boise thrift store opening in 1976. Today, St. Vincent has five thrift stores and four food banks located in the Treasure Valley.
Katie Boyer, St. Vincent Charity Coordinator, shares, “Working for St. Vincent has been such a blessing, especially during the holidays while we have the Christmas Toy Store open. Seeing the smiles on these families' faces warms my heart, and I cannot thank the volunteers enough for helping us lift the members of our community.”
CellCore’s support of this holiday toy drive comes alongside their involvement in many other community fundraising initiatives. In September 2020, CellCore facilitated Fill The Shelves through COBS, where they raised over $30,000, along with donating essential items to support local human trafficking victims.
Additionally, CellCore has supported the Women’s and Children’s Alliance throughout 2021. Local involvement has been one of the drivers in CellCore’s efforts to facilitate hope and health in this community and around the world.
Those looking to learn more about the toy store or charity can visit the St. Vincent Christmas Toy Store site here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for CellCore Biosciences, at shawnda.huffman@cellcorebiosciences.com.
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
