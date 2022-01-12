Submit Release
Iowa Transportation Commission approves statewide Iowa’s Transportation Alternatives Program funding

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 12, 2022 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $984,213 in total funding for four statewide Iowa’s Transportation Alternatives Program projects. This program supports projects such as trails, Safe Routes to School, National Scenic Byways, and the preservation or rehabilitation of historic transportation facilities. The majority of Iowa’s Transportation Alternatives program funding is distributed to Iowa’s metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning affiliations for the selection of local projects. The Commission awards Transportation Alternatives projects annually that are statewide in nature. Funding is available to cities, counties, school districts, or other eligible organizations through an annual application-based program.

The projects and approved funding amounts are listed below.

  • Iowa Safe Routes to School Partnership (Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments) - $238,013
  • Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management (University of Northern Iowa and Tallgrass Prairie Center) - $482,200
  • Coolidge Elementary School & Taft Middle School Sidewalk Project (Cedar Rapids) - $144,000
  • Weiss Family Safe Routes to Schools Trail (Denison) - $120,000

Contact: Craig Markley at 515-239-1027 or craig.markley@iowadot.us

