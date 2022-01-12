Submit Release
IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION APPROVES AMENDMENT TO 2022-2026 IOWA TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 12, 2022 – Today, at their meeting in Ames, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved an amendment to the highway section of the 2022-2026 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program (Program). The amendment is possible due to additional highway funding expected to be available later this fiscal year from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. In order to put this funding to work quickly across the state, the Commission approved this amendment to add projects to fiscal year 2022.

The amendment adds 14 pavement rehabilitation/replacement projects and four safety projects across Iowa. In addition, one existing programmed FY 2022 pavement project will be reduced in cost due to an updated project cost estimate. These changes add approximately $50.9 million of construction work to the FY 2022 program year.

A list of the project changes for the highway section of the program can be viewed at: https://iowadot.gov/program_management/five-year-program.

For more information, contact: Stuart Anderson at 515-239-1661 or stuart.anderson@iowadot.us

 

