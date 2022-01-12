Submit Release
Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Wednesday, January 12

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 12, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Wednesday, January 12

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2022-47

Approve Minutes of the Dec. 14, 2021, Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919

MV-2022-48

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       607 – Commercial Driver Licensing

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121

TD-2022-49

Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program Funding Recommendations

Approved (Link to news release)

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-50

Federal Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations

Approved (Link to news release)

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-51

Iowa’s Clean Air Attainment Program Funding Recommendations

Approved (Link to news release)

Deb Arp, team leader, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1681

TD-2022-52

State Transit Assistance Special Projects

Approved

Kristin Haar, compliance and training officer, Modal Transportation Bureau, 515-233-7875

TD-2022-53

2022-2026 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Amendment

Approved (Link to news release)

Stu Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661

 

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Wednesday, January 12

