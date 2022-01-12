Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Wednesday, January 12
AMES, Iowa – Jan. 12, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.
Business meeting actions taken Wednesday, January 12
|
Order Number
|
Title
|
Action taken
|
Presenter
|
D-2022-47
|
Approve Minutes of the Dec. 14, 2021, Commission Meeting
|
Approved
|
Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919
|
MV-2022-48
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121
|
TD-2022-49
|
Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program Funding Recommendations
|
Approved (Link to news release)
|
Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027
|
TD-2022-50
|
Federal Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations
|
Approved (Link to news release)
|
Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027
|
TD-2022-51
|
Iowa’s Clean Air Attainment Program Funding Recommendations
|
Approved (Link to news release)
|
Deb Arp, team leader, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1681
|
TD-2022-52
|
State Transit Assistance Special Projects
|
Approved
|
Kristin Haar, compliance and training officer, Modal Transportation Bureau, 515-233-7875
|
TD-2022-53
|
2022-2026 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Amendment
|
Approved (Link to news release)
|
Stu Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661
#