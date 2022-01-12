Federal requirements for new commercial drivers take effect Feb. 7

ANKENY, Iowa – Jan. 12, 2022 – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is set to implement new training requirements for first-time commercial driver’s license (CDL) applicants and some drivers who wish to upgrade existing commercial driver’s licenses.

Beginning Feb. 7, 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will require drivers in all states across the U.S. who wish to do any of the following to complete these training requirements.

Apply for a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time

Upgrade an existing CDL (Class B CDL to Class A CDL)

Add a hazardous materials (H), passenger (P), or school bus (S) endorsement to their existing CDL for the first time

In Iowa, the Iowa Department of Transportation and all Iowa county treasurer’s offices that issue commercial driver licenses will be required to verify CDL applicants’ Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) completion. Commercial driver training providers are required to upload an individual driver’s training certification to the Training Provider Registry.

Iowa DOT issuance locations are working to accommodate as many CDL customers as possible who wish to complete any of the impacted services before the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration begins requiring the training on Feb. 7. Use the DOT’s online appointment scheduler and our staff will be in contact to prioritize your appointment.

The ELDT is a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration program and is not administered by the Iowa DOT. For more information please select one of the links below or call the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration information line at 1-800-832-5660 or the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Iowa Field Office at 515-233-7400.

Entry-level driver training information

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)

Contact: Ronee Slagle at 515-290-0283 or Ronee.Slagle@iowadot.us