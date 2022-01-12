Iowa Transportation Commission approves Federal Recreational Trails Program funding

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 12, 2022 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $1,279,200 in total funding for six federal Recreational Trails Program projects. The federal Recreational Trails Program was created in 1991 for the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and nonmotorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state and federal agencies, and private organizations through an annual application-based program.

The projects and approved funding amounts are listed below.

Clear Creek Trail: Half Moon Avenue to F.W. Kent Park (Johnston County Conservation Board) - $388,000

International Snowmobile Congress 2022 Educational Sessions (Iowa State Snowmobile Association) - $8,000

Nishna Bend River Access (Shelby County Conservation Board) - $181,200

Plywood Trail Phase 1B (Le Mars) - $300,000

Support for Program and Bicycle Summit (Iowa Department of Transportation) - $7,000

Tatanka Ska Trace Trail Phase IV(b): 193rd Avenue to 170th Avenue (Dickinson County) - $395,000

#

Contact: Craig Markley at 515-239-1027 or craig.markley@iowadot.us