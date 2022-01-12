Iowa Transportation Commission approves Iowa's Clean Air Attainment Program funding

Ames, Iowa – Jan. 12, 2022 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $4 million in total funding for 10 projects from Iowa's Clean Air Attainment Program. The program was created in 1994 for the purpose of reducing transportation-related congestion and air pollution. This funding is available to cities, counties, transit agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, regional planning affiliations, state agencies, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.

The projects and approved funding amounts are listed below.

#6 Brown, Night Service – Year 3 (Ames Transit Agency) - $28,258

#11 Cherry, Add Night Service – Year 3 (Ames Transit Agency) - $31,609

#12 Lilac, Midday Service – Year 3 (Ames Transit Agency) - $29,830

Traffic Signal Vehicle Detector Improvement Project (West Des Moines) - $480,000

Merle Hay Road Corridor Traffic Signal Improvements (Johnston) - $621,470

Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive (Bettendorf) - $500,000

Route 17 Extension to Bondurant – Year 2 (Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority) - $52,392

Route 17 Extension to Bondurant – Year 2 (Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority) - $52,392

Iowa 160/SW Oralabor Road and Iowa 415/SW State Street Intersection Improvements (Ankeny) - $529,161

Traffic Signal System Timing Update – Phase 5 – (Des Moines) - $232,000

Contact: Jared Smith at 515-239-1713 or jared.smith@iowadot.us