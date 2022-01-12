Ramp/Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – As NDOT’s Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project enters the final year of major construction, improvements are on schedule, with more than 50 percent of overall construction completed as of late 2021.

Major construction activities last year included neighborhood wall construction in the adjoining Reno-Sparks Indian Colony community, 2nd Street/Mill Street interchange ramp improvements, paving of sections of southbound I-580 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Vassar Street, and eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 ramp reconfiguration.

During the first quarter of 2022, construction activities will also include:

Setting girders on the southbound I-580 bridge over Union Pacific Railroad, followed by bridge deck work.

Pouring new deck on the southbound I-580 bridge over the Truckee River.

Continued paving of sections of southbound I-580 (weather dependent).

Drivers will continue to see interstate ramp and lane closures and shifts, as well as local surface street closures, as major construction continues through the end of 2022.

This spring, drivers will also see traffic switches as the final southbound I-580 Mill and Second street exits are opened.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is also announcing the following street and ramp closures for Jan. 9-14 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements. Schedule is subject to change.

SOUTHBOUND I-580 VILLANOVA DRIVE OFF RAMP CLOSURE

The southbound I-580 off-ramp to Villanova Drive closed overnight, 8 pm to 6 am, from Monday, January 10 to Friday, January 14. Please use marked detour routes.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE

Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Jan. 9-14 from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022.

Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Jan. 9-14.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

For additional information, please visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.