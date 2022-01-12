SLASH FITNESS VOTED “BEST GYM IN PALM BEACH COUNTY 2022” BY THE STAY FIT 305 COMMUNITY

Slash Fitness Austin Brock and Joe Ardagna - Slash Fitness Owners Slash Fitness

For the Second Year in a Row, Slash Fitness Wins Award from Community of Their Peers as Best Gym in Palm Beach County

The most incredible part of this community that we’ve built over the past nine years is the lasting relationships amongst members and staff that have become more like a family” — Joe Ardagna Co-Founder, Slash Fitness