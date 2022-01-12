SLASH FITNESS VOTED “BEST GYM IN PALM BEACH COUNTY 2022” BY THE STAY FIT 305 COMMUNITY
For the Second Year in a Row, Slash Fitness Wins Award from Community of Their Peers as Best Gym in Palm Beach County
The most incredible part of this community that we’ve built over the past nine years is the lasting relationships amongst members and staff that have become more like a family”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slash Fitness, a state-of-the-art personalized indoor/outdoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida, has won “Best Gym in Palm Beach County 2022” by the STAY FIT 305 community of workout enthusiasts. STAY FIT 305 is a local fitness news site dedicated to all things health and wellness in South Florida and their loyal community voted Slash Fitness as the winner for the second year in a row. Slash Fitness is dedicated to welcoming individuals of all fitness levels and offers a variety of group exercise classes, specialty classes and personalized training with one of their certified fitness coaches.
— Joe Ardagna Co-Founder, Slash Fitness
Over the past decade, Slash Fitness has gone from a local leader in the Delray Beach fitness scene to being a trusted industry leader throughout South Florida and beyond. Community activism, supporting local non-profits and businesses in addition to receiving multiple “Top Gym” Awards has solidified this position.
“The most incredible part of this community that we’ve built over the past nine years is the lasting relationships amongst members and staff that have become more like a family,” said Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash. “People we otherwise would never have crossed paths with have come into our studio with their kindness, compassion, and in many cases, their bravery to take on something new.”
Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors nine years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Weight training, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and stretch/barre/yoga, are all on the menu at Slash, with the focus on burning fat, defining muscle, and improving the quality of your healthy and active lifestyle.
About Slash Fitness
Slash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor/outdoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors seven years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 5613109921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook