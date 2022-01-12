Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka the Musical
Acts Theatre Presents: Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka the Musical
Come with me... And you'll be... In a world of pure Imagination!”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.
— Willy Wonka
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka follows enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory... or suffer the consequences.
Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Performances will be Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays March 11th - 27th, 2022. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Seniors, $15 for Students, $10 for Children (ten and under). They may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com or at our box office on the day of show.
About ACTS Theatre
Located in the historic Dixie Theatre in the heart of the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District, Artists Civic Theatre & Studio, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization committed to bringing quality theatre to the citizens of Southwest Louisiana. Our mission is also part of our name, as ACTS also stands for the Adults, Children, Teens, and Seniors of our community! We hope you can join us for one of our upcoming productions, either in the audience, behind the scenes, or on stage!
Kathy Heath
ACTS Theatre
+1 337-433-2287
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other