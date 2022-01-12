Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,274 in the last 365 days.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka the Musical

Acts Theatre Presents: Roald Rahl's Willy Wonka

Acts Lake Charles, One Reid Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, P.O. Box 278 Lake Charles, LA 70602, 337-433-2287, Mail@actstheatre.com

Acts Letterhead

ACTS Theatre is supported by: a Lake Charles Partnership Grant from the City of Lake Charles; a SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Marketing Grant from the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau; a Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of

ACTS Theatre is supported by: a Lake Charles Partnership Grant from the City of Lake Charles; a SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Marketing Grant from the Lake Charles/SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau; a Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of

Acts Theatre Presents: Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka the Musical

Come with me... And you'll be... In a world of pure Imagination!”
— Willy Wonka
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka follows enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory... or suffer the consequences.
Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Performances will be Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays March 11th - 27th, 2022. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Seniors, $15 for Students, $10 for Children (ten and under). They may be purchased online at www.actstheatre.com or at our box office on the day of show.

About ACTS Theatre
Located in the historic Dixie Theatre in the heart of the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District, Artists Civic Theatre & Studio, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization committed to bringing quality theatre to the citizens of Southwest Louisiana. Our mission is also part of our name, as ACTS also stands for the Adults, Children, Teens, and Seniors of our community! We hope you can join us for one of our upcoming productions, either in the audience, behind the scenes, or on stage!

Kathy Heath
ACTS Theatre
+1 337-433-2287
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka the Musical

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.