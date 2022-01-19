Nation’s Restaurant News names 50 most influential restaurant leaders with 2022 Power List
9th annual NRN Power List honors forward-thinking restaurant professionals evolving the foodservice industry through big ideas and innovative business models
The people on this year’s Power List are turning old models on their head and are driven by big ideas that signal where the industry is headed.”NEW YORK, NY, US, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the leading media brand in the foodservice industry, has revealed its 2022 NRN Power List, a list of 50 influential people who are shaping the future of foodservice.
— Sam Oches, editor-in-chief of Nation’s Restaurant News
Selected by the editors of Nation’s Restaurant News, the 9th annual Power List is the definitive list of people who are evolving the restaurant industry through fresh ideas and game-changing approaches to leadership, workforce, equity and inclusion, investment, restaurant technology, supply chain, growth models and more.
The report showcases 50 leaders from all corners of the industry with big ideas — and the drive to act on them.
Among those on this year’s NRN Power List:
• Bryce Fluellen, executive director of social equity franchising, and Christine Hasircoglu, senior vice president of operations, Everytable
• Damola Adamolekun, CEO, P.F. Chang’s
• Lina O’ Connor, president and CFO, One Table
• JJ Johnson, founder, Fieldtrip
• Sheilina Henry, group vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Bloomin’ Brands
• Chris Williams, founder, Lucille’s
• Lauren Fernandez, founder, Full Course
• Kira Druyan, chief counsel and vice president of Legal, MOD Pizza
• Lucas Bradbury, founder, Project Pollo
• Andrew Dana & Daniela Moreira, co-founders, Call Your Mother
The complete Power List report can be found here.
“The 2022 Power List looks beyond traditional representations of power — a corner office, thousands of employees or billions of dollars in sales — to recognize influence and the ability to rethink the restaurant paradigm,” said Sam Oches, editor-in-chief of Nation’s Restaurant News. “You’ll find Bryce Fluellen and Christine Hasircoglu, who are providing leadership and entrepreneurship opportunities to members of historically disempowered communities; Lucas Bradbury, who is changing the perception of fast food; Kira Druyan, who is working to expunge the criminal records of employees; Chris Williams, who started a farm to offer fresh vegetables and hands-on training to his community; and so many more inspiring innovators.”
“The people on this year’s Power List are turning old models on their head and are driven by big ideas that signal where the industry is headed,” Oches added.
“Nation’s Restaurant News is committed to being the media brand of choice for the restaurant leader of the future, and it starts by identifying and understanding the game-changing people and ideas that are moving the industry forward,” said Joe Donnelly, group director and publisher for the Restaurant and Food Group by Informa Connect. “We at Nation’s Restaurants News share the spirit of innovation embodied by the 2022 Power List and are constantly working to develop new ideas and products that help our own audiences and customers excel in a changing world.”
The full Power List report is live on NRN.com and featured in the January issue of Nation’s Restaurant News magazine. Throughout the year, Nation’s Restaurant News will continue to explore the Power List’s disruptive leaders and their big ideas in video and podcasts series, webinars, and through its virtual and in-person event series CREATE: The Future of Foodservice.
For advertising opportunities in Nation’s Restaurant News print magazine or on NRN.com, contact Restaurant & Food Group sales director Susan Szymanski at susan.szymanski@informa.com.
ABOUT NATION’S RESTAURANT NEWS
Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect. Learn more at https://www.nrn.com.
ABOUT THE RESTAURANT & FOOD GROUP BY INFORMA CONNECT
The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect is the largest and most integrated media brand portfolio in foodservice and supermarket retail. The group connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media as well as in-person events and conferences. Learn more at https://restaurant-food.informaconnect.com.
ABOUT INFORMA CONNECT
Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round. Learn more at https://www.informaconnect.com.
ABOUT INFORMA
Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
Jesse Yeung
The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect
jesse.yeung@informa.com