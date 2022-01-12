Yvng Homie Gives Backs to Community to Rebuild After Deadly Tornadoes
TikTok, YouTube and Instagram star launches GoFundMe for hometown after recent severe storms
I humbly request my audience and followers to please consider donating to aid with home rebuilding as well as providing food, clothing, and necessities for those who have lost.”BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dancing sensation and TikTok celebrity influencer, Jordan Daniels, better known by his handle Yvng Homie, has launched a GoFundMe for those whose homes have been destroyed by the recent tornados in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Daniels’ hometown.
— Yvng Homie
“I am currently home, aiming to help my friends, family, and fellow neighbors rebuild our community, our homes and businesses in any way I can,” said Yvng Homie. “I humbly request my audience and followers to please consider donating to aid with home rebuilding as well as providing food, clothing, and necessities for those who have lost.”
The 18-year-old from Bowling Green, Ky. has amassed 5 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million YouTube subscribers after starting his original hip-hop choreography and tutorial channel in 2016. Yvng Homie has created a platform where he spreads positivity through dancing to popular songs and is now raising awareness and funds for this statewide catastrophe. All proceeds of the GoFundMe will be going to the city of Bowling Green and the community, who are working tirelessly to rebuild their homes and allocate funds to Daniels’ fellow neighbors.
For more information on how to donate and to connect with Yvng Homie, please visit https://gofund.me/1760ad8a, www.yvnghomie.com, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com