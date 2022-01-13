Logic20/20 honored in Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards
The consulting firm was honored in 5 categories, recognizing both their Seattle and San Francisco hubs.
Our consultants each have an immense impact on our company culture, and we could not have achieved our goal of being one of the best places to work without them.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm, was honored in Built In’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, they earned a place on the Best Midsize Places to Work For and Best Benefits list for both the Seattle and San Francisco markets, and a spot on the overall Best Places to Work For list in Seattle.
— Will Schmidt, GM of Consulting
“Our consultants each have an immense impact on our company culture, and we could not have achieved our goal of being one of the best places to work without them,” says Will Schmidt, General Manager of Consulting. “We're honored to be recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work and are excited for continued growth in 2022.”
The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming.
“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”
About Logic20/20
Logic20/20 is a consulting firm committed to enhancing your efficiency, coordination, and velocity. Our teams apply a methodical approach to design simple and elegant solutions for even the most intricate project challenges. This approach helps our clients gain perspective and direction, allowing the most simple and efficient outcomes to emerge. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.
