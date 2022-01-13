Major International Partnerships, New Divisions, and New Product Initiatives
Custom Athletic Designer FERGO Apparel definitively enters the retail marketplace with new international distribution partnerships, new divisions, product debut
These new partnerships in the European market are exciting as our new lines, made For Everyone, can now be available as we begin our global distribution partnerships.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Convention in San Antonio, Texas, a members only event, saw FERGO Apparel make more huge waves in the Athletics and Athletic Apparel world. The design company with a history of bespoke athletic and team apparel, returned from the Centennial AFCA convention with news of new international partnerships in two major, Germany-based, Athletic wear distribution companies.
— McDonald Ferguson
FERGO is an acronym meaning For Every Race, Generation, and Organization and this new partnership with Germany based, First Down US Sports, as well as, Germany based TMS Football Shop, FERGO keeps the promise of their namesake. The designer is starting off 2022 with new partnerships in international distribution, truly making their products available For Everyone. FERGO Apparel will soon be made available across a majority of the European market as a Sponsored Title Brand.
"We've been designing the highest quality, custom uniforms and athletic apparel for more than 20 years. Now, in 2022, we're expanding our new divisions into major retail markets. These new partnerships in the European market are exciting as our new lines, made For Everyone, can now be available as we begin our global distribution partnerships," McDonald Ferguson, CEO and Founder of FERGO Apparel.
FERGO Apparel's European distribution partnership comes just 9 days prior to the company's appearance at the Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show (SLTS) in Las Vegas on January 19-21, 2022. Samples from FERGO's three divisions - On-field team apparel for team sports from high school to professional leagues, Officially Licensed Apparel and Footwear, and FERGO branded athletic and fashion - will be debuted at the Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show.
"One of the pieces we are most excited about is our Patented Authentic Official Collegiate Dress. It's a redesign of our Original Jersey Dress design. As always, our materials are the highest quality, and very comfortable, the fit is beautiful," says Ferguson. "Now, in 2022, one of the most exciting things is that the Officially Licensed Universities are allowing FERGO to print and design the graphics to match those used on-field during the games. We can't wait to share these with the world through our new European partnership."
Among a multitude of other items, FERGO is also preparing to launch a highly versatile Performance Mask-shirt which has an integrated mask that is unobtrusive when not in use, and when it is, it looks sleek and is clearly designed for performance. When Covid finally and hopefully becomes a distant memory, the Performance Mask-shirt will continue to provide functional and great looking protection from many elements or for intensified training. The range of applications for this design reaches far beyond sports and athletics.
With their major partnerships in Europe, growing number of Official Collegiate Licenses, talks of Official Licensing of the NBA and other professional leagues, new divisions, extensive new product lines, and commitment to making the highest quality athletic apparel available For Every Race, Generation, and Organization, FERGO is the company to watch in 2022.
FERGO Apparel brings 29 years of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL. We can be reached by email at customerservice@fergoapparel.com or toll free at 1(888) 531-0272
