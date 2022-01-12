FDLE recognized for implementing gold standards in forensic science

For Immediate Release January 12, 2022 TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– FDLE labs received recognition from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for implementing the high-quality crime laboratory standards listed on the Organization of Scientific Area Committees for Forensic Science (OSAC) Registry. FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “Forensic science plays a vital role in the investigation of crimes throughout Florida, from helping investigators determine what happened at a crime scene to providing leads. I’m proud of FDLE’s scientists and their dedication to cutting-edge science and keeping Florida safe.” FDLE Forensic Director Jason Bundy said, “FDLE labs process around one million items of evidence annually across ten forensic disciplines. In addition to being internationally accredited, all six FDLE labs are voluntarily complying with the relevant crime lab standards listed on the OSAC Registry. The OSAC Registry serves as a repository of high-quality, technically sound forensic science standards that have passed a rigorous technical and quality review by OSAC members. This achievement shows our commitment to excellence and staying current with best practices.” NIST’s OSAC Program Manager John Paul Jones said “FDLE scientists are also providing a valuable service as members of OSAC by helping to generate these standards and assess their technical merit. We are honored to work with FDLE and their peers from other crime laboratories, as well as OSAC’s researchers, statisticians and legal practitioners, on this important activity.” OSAC helps provide confidence in forensic analysis by developing high-quality, best-practice standards, helping ensure forensic analyses are reliable and reproducible. All FDLE crime labs have been recognized as OSAC implementers. Standards cover topics in DNA analysis, firearms comparison, footwear and tire impressions, identifying and quantifying seized drugs, toxicology and paint analysis, among other standards. OSAC is a voluntary program. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001