12 Years Later a Beacon to Build an Even Brighter Future
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Be Like Brit Foundation will be honoring their foundation’s 12-year anniversary and the 12-year anniversary of the tragic Haiti earthquake. After a year marked by political unrest, an assassination of the president, kidnappings, another massive earthquake, hurricane, and gas shortages, they look forward to a brighter future. Twelve years ago the heartache of a nationwide tragic earthquake and the loss of their daughter and sister Britney led to hope in the creation of Be Like Brit and Brit’s Home in Haiti. Now more than ever, recognizing the importance of their mission, they continue to expand and support the future. With Britney’s compassion and strength in mind, the organization is proud to announce the purchase of land in downtown Delray Beach. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the organization will begin to build a program stateside and looks forward to community involvement as they continue to grow locally. Over the past twelve years they have been committed to the future of Haiti. This new development acts as a beacon during a very dark time. A beacon that they hope will lead to a bright future for the organization and the local community.
Be Like Brit Milestone Anniversary Facts:
1) The pioneer Transition Program was finalized and transitional housing is in process of being built to support the next step for Brit’s Kids. The program will fully support their successful transition into young adulthood with support staff, continued education, independent living, exploration of self and empowerment in the local workforce.
2) The organization, with support from an anonymous donor, purchased land in a Haitian community within Downtown Delray Beach.
3) Brit’s Academy, the on-site school, celebrated its fourth year and grew to provide education to eight community children in the first and second grades. The Academy got a new home with an official school house and active learning continued as the children began TOEFL courses.
4) Sustainability efforts expanded with the installation of 48 new solar panels and a second well to provide power and sustainable water access to the property.
5) Security played a particularly important role as the organization increased safety measures with security cameras and armed guards.
6) Nine new computers and ten new tablets were installed to create the “Ton Ton Tech Room” encouraging additional education in technology.
7) In an effort to increase outreach to the community they created a special edition ebook of their story Heartache and Hope (available on Amazon). The organization also partnered to raise funds for Health Equity International and St. Boniface Hospital to help earthquake victims.
ABOUT THE BE LIKE BRIT FOUNDATION
The Be Like Brit Foundation (BLB) was founded by Len and Cherylann Gengel to continue the work of their daughter, Britney Gengel, who perished in the earthquake in Haiti on January 12, 2010 while on a college service trip. Shortly before her death, she sent a text to her parents describing how much the work she was doing meant to her and how she wanted to start an orphanage there.
Today, Brit’s Home is a state-of-the-art 19,000 square foot facility, built on a hillside overlooking Grand Goâve, Haiti. It is a non-adoptive home to 33 girls and 33 boys ages 2 to 21. Their goal is to provide a permanent home for children without parents, or who had been living in abusive or neglected settings. Brit’s Home includes play space, classrooms, a medical/dental clinic and a structured, supportive, culturally sensitive setting provided by the Haitian staff and dedicated to creating an atmosphere where children can develop and thrive.
Throughout 2020 and 2021, severe political unrest would force all schools in Haiti to close twice during the school year but Brit’s Academy continued for all the children at Brit’s Home. Despite these overwhelming challenges the children have learned, thrived, laughed, taken on more responsibility for household chores, played, and progressed to the next grade level.
It was heartache that inspired the start of the Be Like Brit Foundation, and it is through the values of Faith, Hope, & Love that they continue Britney’s compassion to raise the next generation of leaders in Haiti.
Be Like Brit Foundation, Inc.’s Operation Center is located at 66 Pullman Street in Worcester where the administrative offices, storage and volunteer activities are located. There is also a satellite office located in South Florida.
For questions or to schedule an interview with Britney's parents please contact Diana Rosayn at Diana@belikebrit.org or call (508)-735-8243.
Diana Rosayn
