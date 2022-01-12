GC Logistics Earns Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ Designation from the NaVOBA
EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Logistics is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ (SDVBE) from the National Veteran Owned Business Association. To be eligible for the designation as NaVOBA Certified SDVBE™, the applicant firm must be majority owned, operated, and controlled by U.S. military veterans. At its core certification is a protection for both veteran-owned businesses as well as the corporations and organizations that do business with them.
“We are pleased that GC Logistics, LLC has been certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise. We strongly believe that this credential will further support Colonel File’s goal of building strategic commercial partnerships that allow us to provide sustainable employment opportunities for veterans across the country,” said Caleb Smith, GC Logistics VP of Business Development.
NaVOBA’s SDVBE™ Certification ensures the firms that receive contracts are truly deserving of the opportunity.
“People can easily say ‘I’m a veteran-owned business’ when they really aren’t,” NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek said. “Corporations will not risk the accuracy of their Supplier Diversity spending goals by recording spend on contracts with firms that say they are owned by veterans if they aren’t absolutely certain of the ownership, operation and control of that firm. Working with a third-party nonprofit organization like NaVOBA and its SDVBE certification program provides that certainty.”
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA):
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises
About the GC Logistics:
GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States to provide passenger transportation, facility maintenance, custodial service, advanced logistics solutions, professional services, medical equipment, and materials for government agencies. GC Logistics is an experienced, strategic partner who has successfully exhibited unique flexibility across various industries in a diversified client profile.
More Info: www.gclogistics.us
