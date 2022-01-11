Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,145 in the last 365 days.

GC LOGISTICS appoints a new CTO to accelerate technological innovation as the company grows

Rob Nethery, Chief Technology Officer

GC Logistics

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Logistics, a leader in logistics, operations, and transportation, expanded its leadership team – and today announced that Rob Nethery has been added to the executive group as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Nethery brings to the team deep technical experience – with a background in software engineering, infrastructure, and software architecture – and the knowledge to develop new technologies to propel GC Logistics into its next phase of growth.

Before advancing to CTO, Mr. Nethery served as the Vice President of Information Technology for GC Logistics, overseeing all aspects of the company's Information Technology systems and service, including data integration and business process automation. Before joining GC Logistics, Mr. Nethery led IT operations for the largest car rental franchisor in North America for more than a decade. During that time, Mr. Nethery successfully presented plans to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and designed an IT infrastructure with accomplishments recognized by USA Today.

GC Logistic's CEO Tom McDonnell commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the executive team. He has a visionary mindset and a passion for the business. His uncanny ability to translate our business goals into actionable technology projects is second to none, and he has changed the way we operate in so many positive ways."

"The vision and opportunity to scale at GC Logistics captured my attention from the very beginning. I'm excited about solving complex issues that will help the business deliver on our core mission," said Nethery of his new role. He continued," GC Logistics has a great culture, and I'm looking forward to leading the company's technology future."

_________

GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States to provide passenger transportation, facility maintenance, custodial service, advanced logistics solutions, professional services, medical equipment, and materials for government agencies. GC Logistics is an experienced, strategic partner who has successfully exhibited unique flexibility across various industries in a diversified client profile.

Date: January 10, 2022
Phone: 888-968-5020 | Email: info@gclogistics.us
More Info: www.gclogistics.us

GC Logistics
GC Logistics
+1 888-968-5020
info@gclogistics.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

GC LOGISTICS appoints a new CTO to accelerate technological innovation as the company grows

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.