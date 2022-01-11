GC LOGISTICS appoints a new CTO to accelerate technological innovation as the company grows
EINPresswire.com/ -- GC Logistics, a leader in logistics, operations, and transportation, expanded its leadership team – and today announced that Rob Nethery has been added to the executive group as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Nethery brings to the team deep technical experience – with a background in software engineering, infrastructure, and software architecture – and the knowledge to develop new technologies to propel GC Logistics into its next phase of growth.
Before advancing to CTO, Mr. Nethery served as the Vice President of Information Technology for GC Logistics, overseeing all aspects of the company's Information Technology systems and service, including data integration and business process automation. Before joining GC Logistics, Mr. Nethery led IT operations for the largest car rental franchisor in North America for more than a decade. During that time, Mr. Nethery successfully presented plans to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and designed an IT infrastructure with accomplishments recognized by USA Today.
GC Logistic's CEO Tom McDonnell commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the executive team. He has a visionary mindset and a passion for the business. His uncanny ability to translate our business goals into actionable technology projects is second to none, and he has changed the way we operate in so many positive ways."
"The vision and opportunity to scale at GC Logistics captured my attention from the very beginning. I'm excited about solving complex issues that will help the business deliver on our core mission," said Nethery of his new role. He continued," GC Logistics has a great culture, and I'm looking forward to leading the company's technology future."
GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States to provide passenger transportation, facility maintenance, custodial service, advanced logistics solutions, professional services, medical equipment, and materials for government agencies. GC Logistics is an experienced, strategic partner who has successfully exhibited unique flexibility across various industries in a diversified client profile.
