GC LOGISTICS RECEIVES 2021 HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR
U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized GC Logistics a Mississippi company.
We have been successful in our industry because of our employees and a national award validating our hiring practices gives us great pride.”RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized GC Logistics as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor.
— Tom McDonnell, CEO of GC Logistics
The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
"We are delighted to have been awarded the Hire Vets platinum medallion. GC Logistics has been successful in our industry because of our employees and a national award validating our hiring practices gives us great pride," said Tom McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of GC Logistics.
GC Logistics joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
_________
About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.
About the GC Logistics:
GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States to provide passenger transportation, facility maintenance, custodial service, advanced logistics solutions, professional services, medical equipment, and materials for government agencies. GC Logistics is an experienced, strategic partner who has successfully exhibited unique flexibility across various industries in a diversified client profile.
GC Logistics
+1 888-968-5020
email us here
GC Logistics PR
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn