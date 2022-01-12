Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 13, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 12, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 13, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Belmont

Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Department of Medicaid  -  Improper Capitation Payments

 MED

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2020

 

117 Audit in the Public Interest

 

 

 

Lake

Perry Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Logan County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Village of New Straitsville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Wyandot East Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

