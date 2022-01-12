For Immediate Release:

January 12, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 13, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Belmont Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio Department of Medicaid - Improper Capitation Payments MED 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2020 117 Audit in the Public Interest Lake Perry Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Logan Logan County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Village of New Straitsville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Wyandot East Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov