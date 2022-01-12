Danny Harrison Is Excited To Finally Join The Stage With Other Candidates For Texas Governor
Republican GOP Candidate For Texas Governor Excited to Finally Have A Chance To Take Stage With Other Candidates In College StationDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny Harrison, GOP candidate to be the next Governor of Texas says that he is excited to be sharing the stage in Bryan/College Station with other GOP candidates who have already been the center of most of the mainstream media attention. Though incumbent Governor Greg Abbott will not be attending, the three men considered front runners for the alternative Right-Wing movement will be on the stage. Harrison feels this is an opportunity for him to reach out to voters on the larger scale and to be able to put his positions right into the laps of the establishment machine.
"I am excited," Harrison said. "The difference between these guys and our current Governor is like a Ford and Chevy. Not much difference at all."
The event is being hosted by the Republican Party of Brazos County and Grassroots Victory Texas. It will be held on January 19, 2022 at the Hilton College Station and Conference Center, 801 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840 at 6:00 pm.
"I have been shunned and disregarded by the establishment and the anti-establishment from the very start," Harrison says. "Of course because you are not playing their little game or in on their little payola then they don't really take you seriously as a candidate. We have a serious problem when that crap happens."
Danny Harrison calls himself an Independent Republican and somebody who is actually willing to fight the establishment machine in Austin.
