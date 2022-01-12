Shamrock Technologies, Inc. establishing operations in Laurens County

County. The company’s $19.4 million investment will create growth opportunities in emerging markets.

A family-owned company for more than 80 years, Shamrock is a leader in recycling fluorinated polymers to produce application-specific micropowders. The company manufactures a variety of technology-based products, which are processed into high-engineered plastics, grease and lubricants, for use ranging from farm equipment to automotive gears and airplanes.

Located at 101 Connexial Blvd. in Gray Court, Shamrock’s Laurens County operations will primarily manufacture micronized wax, dispersions and emulsions and related products.

Operations are expected to be online by early 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Shamrock team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“Shamrock Technologies is excited to be making our next investment in Laurens County as we expand our global footprint to prepare for future growth. With the highly supportive business environment and the ready availability of local professional talent, we look forward to developing and launching our new series of green and biobased specialty products in support of the circular economy right here in South Carolina.” -Shamrock Technologies, Inc. President Joon Choo

“We applaud Shamrock Technologies, Inc. on their decision to locate their newest operations in South Carolina. Shamrock joins the growing roster of innovative companies in the Palmetto State with a focus on recycling materials into new products. Congratulations to Shamrock and Laurens County on today’s announcement.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Companies like Shamrock Technologies, Inc. are attracted to South Carolina thanks to our top-notch business environment. I congratulate the company on their new operations and look forward to the impact they will make in the Laurens County community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited to welcome Shamrock Technologies, Inc. to Laurens County. We are proud that Laurens County continues to be a great place to do business and can attract a wide array of industry types. We are grateful for this announcement and the opportunities it will provide to our citizens.” -Laurens County Council Chair Brown Patterson