Rutland Barracks / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000155

TROOPER: Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: January, 9th, 2022 at approximately 1808 hours

LOCATION: Quarterline Road, Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

ACCUSED: James M. Cote

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival to the residence on Quarterline Road, Troopers were notified Cote had crashed into a vehicle parked at the residence as he was leaving. Multiple witnesses at the residence identified Cote as the operator, and advised Cote did not stop and provide any information to the owner of the vehicle and continued on to a separate residence on Quarterline Road.

Through investigation, Troopers were able to determine the location of Cote. Cote was located at another residence on Quarterline Road, in the Town of Clarendon. Cote was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on February, 28th, 2022 for the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: February, 28th, 2022 at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

