Rutland Barracks / LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000155
TROOPER: Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: January, 9th, 2022 at approximately 1808 hours
LOCATION: Quarterline Road, Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: James M. Cote
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival to the residence on Quarterline Road, Troopers were notified Cote had crashed into a vehicle parked at the residence as he was leaving. Multiple witnesses at the residence identified Cote as the operator, and advised Cote did not stop and provide any information to the owner of the vehicle and continued on to a separate residence on Quarterline Road.
Through investigation, Troopers were able to determine the location of Cote. Cote was located at another residence on Quarterline Road, in the Town of Clarendon. Cote was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on February, 28th, 2022 for the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: February, 28th, 2022 at 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
