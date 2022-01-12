Denamico Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Kristin Dennewill, President & Co-Founder of Denamico

Denamico is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

We're thrilled when our customers and partners get involved in creating equity in their communities and Denamico, a HubSpot diamond solutions partner, is doing just that for women in the workplace.” — Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denamico is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center - Midwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"Achieving the Women’s Business Enterprise certification is an honor," said President & Co-Founder, Kristin Dennewill. We're excited to join a thriving community of companies that provide leadership opportunities for women."

Early in the company's history, Denamico's Co-Founders, Kristin Dennewill and Brendon Dennewill recognized the importance of providing flexibility to women and parents returning to the workforce. They mutually decided to have Kristin be the primary shareholder to make it easier to attract smart, talented women if there was a woman leading Denamico.

"Today, more than 50% of Denamico's team is female, including our leadership team. This is something we're very proud of given that nationally, women represent only 29% of the tech workforce," added Dennewill.

As a Diamond Tier HubSpot Solutions partner, Denamico has been recognized for its commitment to creating equity and inclusion in the workplace, as noted by HubSpot CEO, Yamini Rangan.

“Our mission at HubSpot is to help millions of organizations grow better. That's why we view diversity, inclusion, and belonging (DI&B) as mission-critical, not just nice to have. We're thrilled when our customers and partners get involved in creating equity in their communities and Denamico, a HubSpot diamond solutions partner, is doing just that for women in the workplace," said Rangan. "I'm incredibly proud of Denamico for achieving the WBENC certification. From all of us at HubSpot, congratulations to the Denamico team!”

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBDC-Midwest is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

About Denamico:

Denamico provides technology solutions for customer-centric growth. We combine Go-To-Market and RevOps Strategies with powerful, integrated technology to move the needle when it comes to your marketing, sales, and customer service. With years of experience, there’s no better partner to help you grow. For more information, visit www.denamico.com.