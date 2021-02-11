Denamico Named North America Winner in HubSpot 2020 Impact Awards for Integration Innovations - Adds to 2019 Web Award

Denamico, HubSpot Partner - Technology Solutions Consultants for Customer-centric Growth HubSpot 2020 Impact Awards Logo

Solving for gaps in process and technology, Denamico launches an innovative integration helping a business save 1800 hours of work per year using HubSpot CRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denamico announced that it has been named the North America Winner in HubSpot's Q4 2020 Impact Awards for Integrations Innovation. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform, uses the awards to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers 'grow better'.

Denamico teamed up with Transworld Minnesota, a world leader in business brokerage, to transform the Transworld Minnesota website. Through the development of a best-in-class customer experience and an efficient, streamlined automation process, website bounce rates decreased significantly and nearly 35 hours of work were saved on a weekly basis with the implementation of new automated processes.

“HubSpot’s Solutions Partner network is amazing – I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful,” said Katie Ng-Mak, VP Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Denamico is one such company that has shown unwavering commitment to helping businesses grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate Denamico and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement.”

Denamico was the winner for North America for Website Design in HubSpot's 2019 Impact Awards for their work with Minnesota-based Sunspace Twin Cities.

“At Denamico, we constantly strive to leverage the latest in marketing, sales, and customer service technology strategies and help our clients get the most value from the HubSpot CRM Platform,” said Brendon Dennewill, CEO of Denamico. “The Transworld Minnesota project was a perfect combination of marketing, sales, and customer service designed to really propel this company to new heights.” .

About Denamico:

Denamico is a B2B technology solutions provider and consultancy for customer-centric organizations - and a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner - working with businesses to realize the growth that comes with the integration of sales, marketing, and customer service processes and technology. Since 2010, Denamico has helped companies grow and achieve superior experiences for customers and employees by solving for the gaps in the processes and technology between Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service teams. They believe, "We grow better, together."