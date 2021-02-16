African Drumming Event on February 25th to Get You Into The Beat & Help Build Schools in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa

Drum Cafe North America presents virtual African Drumming event on Feb 25th AfricaClassroomConnection.org logo We got the beat Africa Classroom Connection Drumming event logo

Participate in a creative African drumming event to get you into the rhythm with drumming enthusiast Natalie Spiro while supporting Africa Classroom Connection.

Everyone is invited to participate in this virtual interactive program to learn African drumming. We'll be led by the enthusiastic South African native Natalie Spiro, Founder of Drum Cafe North America. No drums or experience needed. Be creative - kitchen utensils, jars of popcorn, metal bowls, etc. can all be used.

Proceeds benefit Africa Classroom Connection to build desperately-needed schools in rural South Africa where there is a significant lack of infrastructure due to the lasting effects of apartheid and the continued lack of government funding. Children are forced to learn under trees until we can build classrooms for them. Support of this nonprofit means your ticket price is fully tax-deductible.

See Natalie in action!

FAQs

Where can I register? Register via this link via Eventbrite.com

What can I expect? 10-minute introduction of Africa Classroom Connection and 30 minutes of live African drumming demonstration and direction.

What do you mean by household? “Household” is anyone that’s there at the time of the event 😊 – your family, your friends, your kids, your roommates

Do I need to purchase a drum to participate? No, you can use anything in your house – a pan, a jar of popcorn, your table, your Dad’s back…

Do I need special software to attend? The virtual event will take place on Zoom; the link will be sent prior to the event

When will I receive the Zoom link? The virtual video link will be sent via email on the day of the event

Can I share the link with others? Please limit the link for single use by those who are in your household

Is the ticket tax-deductible? Yes, proceeds benefit Africa Classroom Connection, a US-based nonprofit building schools in rural South Africa

About Africa Classroom Connection

Building schools. Building futures.

Classrooms are changing lives in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa where kids are limited to learning under trees while they wait for desperately-needed schools to be built. Proceeds from ticket sales help build schools, providing access to education opportunities for many deserving children. Your support creates a brighter, happier future for these children to reach their full potential.