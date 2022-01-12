Benefit Technology Resources Launches Annual HR Technology Survey
We anticipate the results to serve as an invaluable assessment tool for our partners and their clients...”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Technology Resources (BTR), a national HR technology consulting firm, is launching its second annual HR Technology Survey to gather data from employers of all industries and market segments nationwide to better understand how organizations are utilizing their HR applications and software modules.
“We are seeing a shift in response to an ever-increasing hybrid workforce and the needs of employees. We expect this survey to indicate trends in the adoption of human capital management technologies,” said BTR Chief Operating Officer, Kate Taylor. “We are leveraging our many partnerships with carriers, vendors, and brokers to execute this survey and maximize the number of respondents so we can gather a wide set of data and generate vital market intel.”
BTR will ask respondents to identify their current HR technologies, budgeting intentions for now and the future, as well as employer strategy for new technologies. BTR will create a comprehensive whitepaper and summary that will identify trends within the data set that will help organizations better understand their adoption compared to peers on a national level. This whitepaper and subsequent summaries derived from the survey will be developed by BTR.
“We anticipate the results to serve as an invaluable assessment tool for our partners and their clients to help improve HR technology strategies and fuel further strategic partnerships between HR leaders and their executive stakeholders – which will serve employees and their families,” commented BTR Consulting Division Director, Kelli LeMieux.
To participate in this survey, go to HR Tech Survey. Respondents will receive summary results of the survey via email (if an email address is provided). Respondents will also be invited to attend a live webinar debuting the full results in July 2022.
About Benefit Technology Resources
Benefit Technology Resources (BTR) was founded in 2008 in response to a growing need in the market for modernized HR Technology consulting and support. As BTR grew, the organization developed strategic partnerships with three market-leading benefits administration systems resulting in further exponential growth. Today, BTR remains a leading HCM consulting and benefit technology services firm because of its innovative employer solutions designed to enhance and elevate its clients’ HR technology strategies. The company is quickly approaching its fifteenth anniversary.
