Dynamic Growth Dental Support Appoints Dr. Heather Mitterer as Chief Operating Officer
Dynamic Growth Dental Support is pleased to announce the promotion of Heather Mitterer, Ph.D., SPHR, SHRM-SCP to Chief Operating Officer.EPHRATA , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Growth Dental Support is pleased to announce the promotion of Heather Mitterer, Ph.D., SPHR, SHRM-SCP to Chief Operating Officer. As COO, she will be responsible for all day-to-day operational and administrative functions of the business, focusing on company culture, business systems and processes, team development, practice growth and organizational infrastructure. She will oversee our Human Resources department with a focus on employee engagement & mentorship. She will also work closely with both clinical and operational teams to ensure policies & procedures are in place and being utilized.
Dr. Mitterer joined the Dynamic Growth team in September of 2019 as the Director of People Development. In 2020 she earned her Ph.D. (I&O Psychology, HR Specialty - Summa Cum Laude), embodying the subject of her dissertation itself, "grit".
"I am honored to serve the team in this new role and excited to work with some of the most incredible people. I am also thrilled to serve as a mentor to others who want to approach leadership and business from a different perspective. It is so exciting to hear their excitement for employees/people. Let's focus on changing the world of work for the better!" said Dr. Mitterer.
With dental offices across Pennsylvania, Dynamic Growth is a quickly growing DSO offering an impressive range of specialties and services. Heather's appointment as COO underscores our commitment to clinical excellence and operational efficiency.
For more information, or to contact Dynamic Growth Dental Support directly please visit their website www.dynamicgrowth.dental or call their offices at 484.577.3900
