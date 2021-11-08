Grove Dental Group welcomes Dr. Kierstin Ackinclose DMD

Submit Release
Grove Dental Group adds General Dentist, Dr. Ackinclose, to their team!

WYOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grove Dental Group is proud to welcome Dr. Kierstin Ackinclose DMD to their State Hill Road location! Dr. Ackinclose attended Saint Vincent College for her undergraduate studies, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in mathematics. She completed her dental training and earned her doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.

Since then, she has been living and working in Eastern PA, keeping up with the latest advancements in treatment with continuing education courses to ensure she provides the highest quality of care to her patients. Ackinclose is a member in good standing of the American Dental Association, Pennsylvania Dental Association and York County Dental Society.

She strives to create a relaxed and non-judgmental atmosphere so that she and her patients can collaborate to determine the best course of action for their individual needs to develop and maintain a healthy and beautiful smile.

Dr. Ackinclose spends her free time with her family; she is passionate about music. She is a multi-instrumentalist, and she enjoys both creating music and attending live performances.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Kierstin Ackinclose to Grove Dental Group!

