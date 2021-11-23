Grove Kids Pediatric Dentistry is now open in Wyomissing, Pa
Kids are more excited about going to the dentist now that Grove Kids Pediatric Dentistry opened in Wyomissing.WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids are more excited about going to the dentist now that Grove Kids Pediatric Dentistry opened in Wyomissing. The new office is conveniently located on Ridgewood Road and has a fun atmosphere with surprises and treats for kids of all ages. Dr. Gufran's gentle touch ensures that the child will feel at ease while receiving treatment.
Pediatric dentistry is an all-encompassing dental specialty that focuses on oral health and overall wellness of children from infancy through adolescence. Pediatric Dentists play a vital role in child development, as they not only prevent future oral problems but also treat conditions such as tooth decay, gum disease and abnormal bites.
Grove Kids Pediatric Dentistry is proud to offer gentle, complete treatment for the children of Berks County. The new office offers a side of whimsy, claiming the tooth fairy herself lives in the new Grove.
Pediatric treatment options are available for children of all ages. Pediatric Dentistry can help prevent problems before they start with regular checkups, cleanings and x-rays when necessary to keep little ones' mouths healthy.
From the moment you pull into the expansive parking lot, the child is greeted with a sense of excitement, curated with the trail of clues the tooth fairy has left welcoming visitors to the front door of Grove Kids. Once inside, any nerves are quelled with a friendly stuffed animal, fidget toys and a smile.
Pediatric Dentistry is a new experience for kids, and Grove Kids Pediatric Dentistry prides themselves on creating an atmosphere that the child will enjoy.
Grove Pediatric Dentistry - Where Children Grow Smiles. For more information call us at 610-372-8406 or check out our website at https://grove.dental/
