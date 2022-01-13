Leading Professional Staffing and Solutions Provider P2P Staffing Corp. Receives Investment From A&M Capital Partners
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2P Staffing Corporation (“P2P” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional staffing, locum tenens staffing, and solutions through brands TekPartners and MPLT Healthcare (“MPLT”), announced today that it has received a new majority investment from A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”). Vito Scutero, Harris Katz and Jay Mays, co-founders of the Company and veterans of the professional staffing industry, along with P2P’s senior leadership team, will invest alongside AMCP in the transaction.
“We are very excited about this partnership because it signifies the beginning of a new chapter in P2P history,” said Jay Bevilacqua, CEO of P2P Staffing Corporation. “A&M Capital Partners has the experience and resources that make them the ideal partner as we take our growth strategies to the next level and accelerate our company’s evolution.”
Founded in 2002, P2P provides IT staffing, professional services, and infrastructure solutions through its TekPartners brand. The Company provides physician and advanced practice provider staffing through locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire options through its MPLT division. P2P maintains six offices across the United States, with branches in Florida, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.
“We have been impressed by P2P’s strong leadership team and long track record of historical growth,” said Michael Odrich, Managing Partner & Founder of AMCP. “P2P is an attractive platform for investment in the professional staffing and solutions space and we look forward to supporting the business’s continued growth organically and through M&A.”
“We are extremely excited to partner with the Company’s experienced management team to support P2P in its next phase of growth,” said Alex Nivelle, a Partner of AMCP. “We see significant growth opportunities ahead as the company continues its expansion into new geographies, end markets and specialties.”
A&M Capital Partners was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Kirkland & Ellis. P2P was advised by Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. and Alston & Bird LLP.
About P2P Staffing Corporation
P2P Staffing Corporation was founded in 2002 to meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing IT and healthcare landscapes. Under the brand names TekPartners and MPLT Healthcare, P2P Staffing is a full-service professional recruitment and solutions firm providing contract, contract to hire, temporary, and direct hire staffing for organizations as well as career opportunities for individuals in the areas of information technology, infrastructure, physician and advanced practice provider roles, and more. P2P Staffing Corporation has offices in South Florida, Orlando, Charlotte, and Milwaukee. Learn more at www.tekpartners.com and www.mplthealthcare.com.
About A&M Capital Partners
A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $2.5 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.
About Alvarez & Marsal Capital
Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3.8 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal (“A&M”), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.
Contact
Ale Amesquita
Director of Business Development, A&M Capital Partners
ale@a-mcapital.com
424-354-5238
Milgrim Bello, Director of Strategic Marketing
P2P Staffing Corporation
+1 954-607-1238
mbello@tekpartners.com