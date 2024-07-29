INSPYR Solutions Listed #30 on 2024 List of Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts
EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leader in talent and technology solutions, has been listed #30 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) on the 2024 list of Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. The company’s revenue for 2023 was $242 million.
Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “We are thrilled to be honored by Staffing Industry Analysts and I’m immensely proud of the team’s dedication to reach this goal. Achieving recognition as one of the top firms in the U.S. is a significant accomplishment, and we are committed to building on our success in the coming years. As we continue to grow and reach new markets, our aim is to make a significant impact on the talent and technology solutions industry.”
The SIA report includes 66 firms that reported at least $100 million in U.S. information technology temporary staffing revenue in 2023. The listed firms are estimated to account for 80.7% of the market and collectively generated approximately $30.9 billion in revenue.
The report is based on data provided by the firms that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on company reports, websites, and other sources. The full list of the 2024 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States can be viewed here.
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
