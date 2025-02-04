INSPYR Solutions Wins ClearlyRated’s 2025 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

Diamond award winners have won the Best of Staffing award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSPYR Solutions, a leader in talent and technology solutions, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Talent 15 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to clients and candidates. The company has won the Best of Staffing Client Award for 8 consecutive years and the Best of Staffing Talent Award for 15 consecutive years.Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “We are truly honored to be recognized once again by ClearlyRated for our team’s excellence in the industry. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication, talent, and passion of our incredible team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional results for those we serve. We are grateful to our clients and candidates for their trust and support, and we remain committed to continually raising the bar, delivering innovative solutions, and creating meaningful impact in the industry.”ClearlyRated’s Best of StaffingAward winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services they receive. Meanwhile, job seekers who have been placed by winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.INSPYR Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.7% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 55%. The company also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 70.6% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 50%."I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements—congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!"About INSPYR SolutionsTechnology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a national expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our solutions are tailored to each client and include a wide variety of professional services, project, and talent solutions. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com About ClearlyRatedClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones to grow their business. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ About Best of StaffingClearlyRated's Best of StaffingAward is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

