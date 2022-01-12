i3 Health and Oncology Data AdvisorTM Announce ODACon 2022, a Rare Hematologic Malignancies Symposium
i3 Health and Oncology Data AdvisorTM have announced that ODACon, a Rare Hematologic Malignancies Symposium, will be held on January 29, 2022.
By attending ODACon, members of the multidisciplinary cancer team can learn how to apply this emerging data to their practices and improve the outcomes of their patients with hematologic malignancies”ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 1-day virtual conference features 5 exclusive sessions on emerging data in hematologic malignancies, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), all presented by expert faculty. Attendees can receive up to 5.0 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM for physicians, 5.0 ANCC contact hours for nurses, or 5.0 ACPE contact hours for pharmacists.
— Amir Fathi, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
ODACon is chaired by Amir Fathi, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Center for Leukemia at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Fathi will highlight individualized treatment selection for patients with ALL, as well as the latest efficacy and safety data for novel therapeutic strategies.
Louis Diehl, MD, Professor of Medicine at Duke University Medical School, will discuss strategies for incorporating prognostic markers, novel treatments, and adverse event management strategies into the care of patients with HL.
John Leonard, MD, the Richard T. Silver Distinguished Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, will share insights on predictive markers, emerging efficacy and safety data, and strategies to optimize tolerability for patients receiving novel treatments for MCL.
Mikkael Sekeres, MD, Chief of the Division of Hematology at the University of Miami Health System, will focus on the incorporation of predictive and prognostic markers, recent data on novel therapies, and adverse event management strategies into treatment planning for patients with MDS.
Morie Gertz, MD, Chair of General Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, will appraise the latest clinical trial data on efficacy and safety of novel treatments for patients with WM.
“Due to the rapid pace of clinical research in hematologic malignancies, it can be challenging for clinicians to remain abreast of the latest advances in novel therapeutics and supportive care,” commented Dr. Fathi. “By attending ODACon, members of the multidisciplinary cancer team can learn how to apply this emerging data to their practices and improve the outcomes of their patients with hematologic malignancies.”
Following each session, the faculty member will present a case-based panel discussion, providing a forum for further debate and learner Q&As. At the conclusion of the conference, the presenters will host a special networking session available for an additional fee. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with faculty one-on-one and receive additional expert insights on how to incorporate the presented topics into clinical care.
About i3 Health and Oncology Data AdvisorTM
i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. i3 Health is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and is accredited with distinction as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation.
i3 Health’s news publication, Oncology Data Advisor™, strives to deliver up-to-date, well-informed content spanning new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from leading experts in the oncology field. Content is carefully tailored to give the reader a succinct overview of important oncology updates that are directly applicable to their patients and practice.
ODACon is supported by independent educational grants from BeiGene, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and SeaGen.
Keira Smith
i3 Health
+1 973-928-8085 ext. 215
ksmith@i3health.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other