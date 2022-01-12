Bioplastic Textiles Market to surpass USD 3.2 billion by 2030 Growth Analysis, Share, Market size, Growth Strategy

Global Bioplastic Textiles Market to surpass USD 3.2 billion by 2030 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Bioplastic Textiles Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, The availability of environmentally acceptable bioplastic raw materials in the market is projected to attract a greater number of participants, resulting in an increase in the overall size of the bioplastic textiles market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the product has a competitive advantage in terms of feedstock availability and accessibility. Furthermore, bioplastics are compostable and, as a result, decompose in a matter of weeks, as opposed to traditional plastics. In the future years, the aforementioned trends are expected to drive the overall bioplastic textile market size.

“The market is being propelled forward by increasing acceptance of bioplastic materials in fabrics and home textiles, as well as rising government initiatives to promote the use of environmentally friendly products. Bioplastics are gaining popularity around the world due to their ability to decompose. As a result, the bioplastic textile industry's growth will be guided by this element. The widespread usage of the substance in fabrics and home textiles will fuel the bioplastic textile industry's growth in the coming years”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Bioplastic Textiles: Key Players

• BASF

• Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

• Corbion N.V.

• Ercros S.A.

• FKuR

• NaturePlast

• Bio-on SpA

• Gucci

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc

• Other Prominent Players

A polymer that is made into a commercial product from a natural source or renewable resource is known as bioplastic. Bioplastics are a type of plastic manufactured from natural materials like vegetable oils and starches. Bioplastics are divided into three categories: Materials that are biosourced and biodegradable. Materials derived from fossil fuels and renewable resources. Disposable products made of bioplastics include packaging, crockery, cutlery, pots, bowls, and straws. Bioplastics have a limited number of commercial applications. Renewable biomass sources such as maize starch, woodchips, sawdust, and others are used to make bioplastics. Bioplastics are used in textiles for apparel, medicine, and the automotive sector, among other things. Bioplastic textiles can be made from a variety of raw materials, including sugarcane, beet, maize starch, and cassava, among others. Textiles such as sports bags, medicinal textiles, and clothing include bioplastics.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Bioplastic Textiles Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Bioplastic Textiles market is segmented by type into Polyamide, Polytrimethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polylactic Acid and Other. Global Bioplastic Textiles market is divided by end-user into Clothing, Footwear, Home Textiles, and Other. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Bioplastic Textiles Segments:

By Type

• Polyamide

• Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Polylactic Acid

• Other

By End-User

• Clothing

• Footwear

• Home Textiles

• Other

