Hải Dương ships abroad first 250 tonnes of carrots in 2022

VIETNAM, January 12 -  

At a carrot processing facility in Cẩm Giàng District, Hải Dương Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Tú

HẢI DƯƠNG — Firms in the northern province of Hải Dương on Tuesday shipped nearly 250 tonnes of carrots to the Republic of Korea (RoK), the first overseas shipment of the vegetable this year.

Another batch of around 375 tonnes is scheduled to be sent to the RoK on January 12.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ameii Việt Nam company Nguyễn Khắc Tiến said this year, the RoK bought Vietnamese carrots at high prices. His company has reached deals with Korean partners to export roughly 5,000 tonnes this year.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province has about 1,500ha of carrots during the 2021-22 winter crop with an estimated output of approximately 65,000 tonnes, up over 7 per cent from 2020. Its prices are now VNĐ4,000 – 5,000 per kg higher than that last year.

The province’s 2020-2021 winter crop value reached VNĐ4.55 trillion (US$197.8 million), up VNĐ397 billion year-on-year. About 80 per cent of carrots were exported.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Văn Quân said Hải Dương targets expanding markets for farm produce and carrots in particular via boosting production up to international standards, improving post-harvest processing and production connectivity to raise farm produce’s value. At the same time, the province will step up brand building and trade promotion at home and abroad. — VNS

Hải Dương ships abroad first 250 tonnes of carrots in 2022

