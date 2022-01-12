IDENTI Medical Signed a Deal with a Network of 14 Hospitals to Improve Patient Safety in Operating Rooms

Snap & Go Image Recognition for Product Safety- by IDENTI Medical IDENTI Medical Data Sensing LOGO Snap and Go by IDENTI Medical- Automatic UDI Capture in EHR

IDENTI Medical signed a deal with 14 hospitals to supply image recognition systems for operating rooms to improve product safety of the hospital inventory.

We open 2022 with an important agreement that expresses real confidence in our technology. Snap & Go autonomously provides a true picture of what is happening in ORs and improves patient safety.” — Shlomo Matityaho, CEO of IDENTI Medical

BETHPAGE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDENTI Medical Signed an Agreement with Clalit's Healthcare System to Supply Digital Image Recognition Systems for 14 hospitalsClalit, the Israeli largest healthcare system contracted IDENTI Medical for the installation of world-class advanced digital systems for capturing safety and utilization of medical implants, by using image processing technology and machine learning. The agreement signed with the management of Clalit Healthcare System will allow the installation of over 250 systems in the network's 14 hospitals.The signing of the agreement to expand the system was done after a pilot was conducted at Meir Hospital. IDENTI will install the innovative solution in all operating and procedure rooms of the Clalit network. The system will enable hospitals to improve patient safety alongside a significant improvement in the operation of operating and procedure rooms.In recent years, following several cases of medical malpractice and risk to human life, strict regulations in the field of digital management and documentation of medical implants inpatient files were put in place, requiring all hospitals in Israel and around the world to adopt. The installation of IDENTI systems in Clalit's hospitals is a breakthrough at a world-class level. The implementation of these systems will make the Clalit hospital network the most advanced in the field of documenting and monitoring medical implants in patients’ files."We open 2022 with the knowledge of a very important agreement for IDENTI, which is a recognition of the technological efficiency and significant value we bring to hospitals.” Says Shlomo Matityahu, CEO of IDENTI Medical. “IDENTI invests in developing computer vision capabilities and image processing that provide a true picture of what is happening in operating rooms. The hospital, moreover, improves patient safety by preventing cases that could endanger patient health. Many thanks to the Clalit Health Services hospital network for expressing real confidence in us."The company was founded in 2017 by Shlomo Matityahu and Alon Negbi, with over 15 years of experience in improving operational and business processes in hospitals. The company's flagship product is an advanced image processing and machine learning sensor operating in a cloud SaaS configuration, capable of documenting and managing 98% of the clinical and operational information of medical implant data used during surgery and thus relieving the medical staff from this administrative and logistical burden. The sensor protects patient safety by monitoring product integrity and alerting to expired or recalled items, thus helping to meet stringent regulatory requirements for digitally managing and documenting information.The company's solutions help maximize the business potential of operating and procedure rooms which until the advent of IDENTI’s technology were considered "gray areas" when it comes to tracking available and consumed inventory. The sensor makes it possible to streamline inventory management at the point of use and thus get a complete picture of the costs and charges for surgeries and medical procedures, which are the main source of income for hospitals. Among the company's clients are the largest medical companies in the world, such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, research medical facilities and world-renowned hospitals.

