DieselCare AS introduces new DC Skimmer® Floating Fuel Dispensing System for fuel stations and other fueling operations

DieselCare AS is the creator of the Aquafighter® diesel cleaning technology as well as the new DieselCare Skimmer® Floating Fuel Dispensing System. The DieselCare Skimmer® technology draws fuel from only the highest fuel level rather than at the bottom of the tank where dirt, bacteria, particles, water and "grey fuel" collects. DieselCare Skimmer® fuel station installations in Scandinavia.

DieselCare Skimmer® is first floating fuel delivery system designed for fuel stations that also has ideal application for agriculture, mining, generators, etc.

We were seeking a solution to assure better fuel delivery and the old floating suction designs were just impossible for most applications, especially fuel stations.” — Per Jahnsrud, CEO of DieselCare AS

KONGSVINGER, NORWAY, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DieselCare AS is launching worldwide sales of the new DieselCare Skimmer® Floating Fuel Dispensing System which is the first floating fuel dispensing system specifically designed for fuel stations that also has ideal application for agriculture, mining, marine, power generators, construction, fuel depots and other fueling operations that value high-quality fuel.

"The DieselCare Skimmer® came about as we were seeking a solution to assure better fuel delivery and the old floating suction designs were just impossible for most applications, especially fuel stations. So we focused our effort on creating a design that could be retro fit into any fuel station that would be simple, light-weight, maintenance-free and would last for the lifetime of the tank. We were successful in this pursuit as our DieselCare Skimmer® ticks all the boxes for fuel stations and any other application where the fuel operator wants to get optimum results every time the pump is engaged," says Per Jahnsrud, CEO of DieselCare AS and inventor of the DieselCare Skimmer®.

The standard DieselCare Skimmer® weighs less than 3kg (6.4 lbs) and offers simple installation that provides for custom height & depth adjustments. The DC Skimmer® is also available in smaller and larger sizes for tanks of at least 2000 liters (500 gallons) no matter the industry use, whether it's a UST or AST or a vertical or horizontal tank. Pipe options range from 1 inch to 8 inches with flow rates up to 1000 Lpm. All Skimmer products come with a 20 year warranty, although they are designed to operate for the lifetime of the tank and beyond.

"One of the hidden damage-causers from all types of fuel tanks are micro-particles that are less than 1 micron in size. These are particles that cannot be seen with the human eye and are smaller than fuel filters can capture. These particles consist of bacteria, dirt, dust and tiny metal fragments caused by corrosion of steel tanks and also fiberglass particles caused by chemical additives used to treat water, bacteria and other tank maladies. The DieselCare Skimmer® gives fuel operators a proper solution for altogether avoiding these large and micro particles that congregate at the bottom of the tank and are usually first in line to be sucked through the pump or suction line due to the proximity of the fuel draw at the very bottom of the tank. The DieselCare Skimmer® reverses this reality and avoids all particles big and small as well as all water whether it's free water pooling at the bottom of the tank or bound water that becomes mixed in the bottom layers of fuel in most tanks." Steve Schultz of DieselCare AS/Aquafighter®.

Key benefits of the DieselCare Skimmer® Floating Fuel Delivery System are that it delivers the best fuel from the tank at all times, saves filters & other consumables, reduces maintenance and avoids water accumulation, grey diesel, dirt, bacteria & particles that collect at the bottom of the tank. The DieselCare Skimmer® can be retrofit to turbine and suction systems.

Per Jahnsrud explains, "10 months ago we started our pilot for a major American-based fuel company with five Skimmer® installations and since then this company has expanded use of our DieselCare Skimmer® in more of their stations across Scandinavia. We are looking forward to providing our DieselCare Skimmer® technology to fuel stations, farmers, marinas, generators, mining operations, industrial applications and for all responsible fueling operators around the world."

The DieselCare Skimmer® can be used in combination with Aquafighter® Fuel Technology to achieve top to bottom fuel purification, long-term fuel preservation as well as eradication of water accumulation at the bottom of the tank.

For more information you can contact Steve Schultz from DieselCare AS on WhatsApp at +47 484 07 240, by phone US phone at +1 407-564-2411 or by email at sales@aquafighter.com.

