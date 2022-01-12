Vantage Circle is Rewarded Leadership Badges for Multiple Categories in the G2 Crowd Winter Report

Vantage Circle announces that it has received leadership badges for Employee Engagement Leader and Employee Recognition Leader for the Winter 2022 session.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading simple and AI-powered global employee engagement solution, is proud to announce that it has received leadership badges for Employee Engagement Leader (India, Global and the Asia Pacific) and Employee Recognition Leader (the Asia Pacific and Global) for the Winter 2022 session.

It has also been ranked 4th for Employee Engagement Software in the "G2 Enterprise Grid® Winter Report 2022". It has achieved 3rd rank for Benefits Administration "Enterprise Grid® Report | Winter 2022.

In addition to being listed in the above categories, Vantage Circle has bagged highly acclaimed badges for the Best Support, High Performer, and for Benefits Administration Enterprise. We are thrilled to have been listed in the top positions for two consecutive years.

The leadership badges for Employee Benefits Administration, Enterprise Employee Recognition and Enterprise Employee Engagement have been awarded to Vantage Circle.

Best Software Awards by G2 recognizes and ranks the software products and companies based on reviews gathered from the user community and data segregated from social networks and online sources. It uses unique algorithms to determine customer satisfaction and market presence scores of the companies and products in real-time.

"It is an honor to be recognized based on user experience. We are glad to be providing the solution where the employers can empower their employees and enhance their working experience”, quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle. He further added, “The G2 Awards validates our commitment towards enhancing employee engagement globally.”

The four modules of Vantage Circle - VantageRewards, VantagePulse, VantageFit, and VantagePerks are designed to look after four major concerns of HR management.

"Vantage Circle is a digital portal for employee engagement that offers strategies for managers and HR practitioners searching for ways to improve the workforce's productivity, In our journey throughout, we have always been open to feedback and suggestions and that has made us stand out", said Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, WIPRO, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.

About G2 Crowd: G2 aims to be a trusted source that helps every business professional in the world make better technology decisions. G2 compares the best business software and services based on user ratings and social data. With its authentic customer reviews, G2 is helping 5.5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2 plays a huge role by providing unique, authentic peer advice in real-time.